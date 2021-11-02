The 1995 peace agreement that ended the Bosnian war is under jeopardy, according to the envoy, who is appealing for international assistance.

Christian Schmidt, the United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, issued a report to the Security Council this week warning that Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik could form a separatist Serb militia.

Schmidt, according to the Associated Press, is appealing to the world community for help.

According to Schmidt, the threat of a Serb force might “ultimately impair the state’s ability to function and carry out its constitutional tasks.” Dodik’s threats are also “tantamount to secession without stating it.”

Schmidt also stated that the 1995 peace accord that concluded the Bosnian War is in jeopardy. The acts of Bosnian Serbs, he warned, “endanger not just the country’s and region’s peace and stability, but might even lead to the unraveling of the deal if the international community remains silent.” In a statement, Dodik called the Schmidt report “a propaganda tract” written to “benefit Bosnian Muslims.” “He is an occupier if we are separatists,” he added. Bosnian Serbs launched the Bosnian War in 1992, attempting to ethnically cleanse Muslims and Croats in the region in order to join with Serbia. A peace accord backed by the United States helped end the conflict two years later, resulting in the formation of the Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

Schmidt will present the report to the United Nations Security Council this week.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

The army, the top judiciary, and the tax administration were all retained by the Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, but they were given broad autonomy. Bosnia likewise has a three-person rotating president made up of Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats.

Dodik, a Bosnian Serb member of the presidency, has advocated for the split of the Bosnian Serb mini-state and its incorporation into Serbia for years. The United States and many of the Western world are unlikely to endorse such a move.

Dodik, who has Russia’s and Serbia’s tacit support, has stepped up his campaign, promising that the Bosnian Serb parliament would declare the creation of its own army, tax authority, and judiciary by the end of November.

Once the Bosnian Serb military is constituted, he has vowed to take over the Bosnian army barracks in the Serb side of Bosnia. If the West tries, he said. This is a condensed version of the information.