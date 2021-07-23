The 16-year-old boy who drowned after swimming in the River Dee was a “talented” boxer.

Frank Varey, a ‘brilliant and popular’ local child who died after swimming in the River Dee, has been named.

The 16-year-old was reported missing yesterday after going swimming with friends in the River Dee in the 31-degree heat.

The body was discovered in the river on the evening of July 23rd, according to police.

Friends and family are leading the tributes, as is Tyson Fury, who wrote on Instagram: “RIP Frank, a future world champion. May God bless you and your family.”

Frank had previously won multiple National Championships and represented England in the European Junior Championships in 2019.

Frank was at the gym “looking a million dollars” only “a few days ago,” according to England Talent coach Shiney Singh.

Frank would “smash the Euro selections,” according to Coach Singh, who added that he was “the life of the gym and brightened up the room.”

“Frank was a larger than life character,” said England Talent coach John Stubbs in an online tribute. I’ve never known someone who could misplace a hotel key 27 times in the first two days of a trip, let alone someone who had a pre-bout routine like he had.

“At the age of 16, no boy should lose his life.” This is a sad day for the boxing community, and my heartfelt condolences go out to Big Frank and his family.”

“England Boxing has been devastated to hear the news of Frank’s passing, with our coaches, in particular, having gotten to know him extremely well during his boxing development,” said Gethin Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of England Boxing.

“He was a highly skilled boxer who was a member of our England set-up and Talent Pathway, proudly representing his country in the 2019 Euros. Despite his youth, he had shown a lot of promise.”

The teen’s family has been notified, and they are receiving assistance from specially trained officers.

“Unfortunately, this is the second river death in the county this week,” said Superintendent Myra Ball. This appears to be yet another unfortunate accident, and our hearts go out to the boy’s family during this trying time.”