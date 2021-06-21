The £15 ‘miracle’ foundation from Superdrug conceals redness, blemishes, and dark circles.

Superdrug customers are applauding a “wonderful” foundation for its “great coverage” on the internet.

Because of its “excellent coverage” of redness, spots, and dark circles, beauty aficionados claim Vichy’s foundation is their “forever foundation.”

The £14.99 Vichy Dermablend Corrective Fluid Foundation promises “flawless, even coverage while offering up to 24 hour hydration and SPF25+” and comes in more than 20 colours.

The foundation “provides up to 16 hours of flawless, even coverage,” according to the product description.

The product has already received more than 80 five-star evaluations from Superdrug customers.

One customer stated on the Superdrug website, “Best foundation I’ve ever owned.”

“I’ve tried so many various types and brands of foundation, the most recent of which being mineral powder, which I thought was the ideal for oily, spot-prone skin, but everything I tried made my skin feel terrible at the end of the day.”

“The foundation is really stunning!! It looks beautiful, and you only need the smallest layer to have full coverage, which feels like nothing, while still knowing that it contains ingredients that are good for your skin.

“At the end of the day, when I take off my makeup, my skin appears better rather than worse. It’s well worth the money; I barely use a teeny-tiny bit each time and don’t feel the need for concealer.”

“Amazing coverage,” wrote another. My skin is oily and acne-prone. My skin tone is uneven and I’m very pale in general. This product is ideal for me. It has excellent coverage, it covers redness, spots and dark circles under the eyes.

“It comes in porcelain shade, which is very hard to find when it comes to foundation. It’s very easy to apply and you don’t need much product to achieve desired coverage. It’s very easy to apply and it has a nice and matt finish.

“This is definitely the best foundation I came across! It matches my skin tone perfectly without the mast effect. 10 out of 10!”

A third added: “My forever foundation. After years of suffering with acne I. Summary ends.