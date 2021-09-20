The 14-year-old was last seen five days ago on Snapchat maps.

Jodie Pook has been missing since Wednesday, September 15, when she left her Wakefield home.

The 14-year-old, who is originally from Widnes, moved to Wakefield a few months ago, but she still has relatives and friends in Widnes, as well as ties to the Liverpool region.

Carla Jade, 29, said her disappearance is “out of character” and that no definite sightings have been reported so far.

“Jodie vanished on September 15 from the Horbury area of Wakefield,” Carla stated.

“She left the house at 7 p.m., and her next Snapchat location on her phone was at 8 p.m. on George Street in Ossett,” says the source.

“Her next Snapchat location was 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the Malt House pub in Ossett.

“No one has seen her in those locations; they’re just Snapchat locations on her phone,” says the source.

“We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Jodie’s well-being. She’s only 14, and it’s been a long time since the 15th of September.”

Jodie is characterized as having a thin body and standing around 5ft 4ins tall.

At the time of her disappearance, she was thought to be wearing an all-in-one suit with vivid lettering underneath a black hoodie and black knee-length leggings.

Carla addressed Jodie with a sincere plea, saying, “Jodie, if you can see this, it’s Carla, your older sister.” You’re not in any danger.

“I’ll always be available if you need to reach out at any moment; you can reach out to me or any of the others at any time.

“All we want to know is that you’re safe, and that you give our newborn sister a big hug. Everyone adores you.

“We’re all quite anxious right now, so please get in touch if you see this.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wakefield police on 101 or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log number is 1807, dated September 15th.