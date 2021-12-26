The 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray police bullet in a Los Angeles dressing room has been identified.

The local coroner has identified a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray police gunshot in a Los Angeles clothes store dressing room on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the juvenile girl was wounded inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood on Thursday as authorities opened fire on a suspect who had previously assaulted a lady.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the girl was named as Valentina Orellana Peralta by the Los Angeles County coroner on Friday.

The identity of the male suspect, who was also slain, is yet unknown.

The reason of death for the adolescent has not been revealed. However, police stated Thursday that one of the rounds fired by officers at the suspect traveled through a changing room wall, striking Peralta.

“This tumultuous occurrence resulted in