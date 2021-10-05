The 14-year-old boy was ‘armed and ready’ for the cowardly stabbings seen on CCTV in the city center.

In a dispute in Liverpool’s city centre over a football, a teenager stabbed two boys.

During sickening moments captured on CCTV, the 14-year-old grabbed a knife from his bag and plunged it into the buttocks of his victims.

Both were sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and had their wounds stitched.

On the afternoon of July 23, two groups of youngsters converged on Salthouse Quay, near the Royal Albert Dock, in footage that was widely circulated at the time.

The incident began after the defendant’s group asked to use a football held by the other youths, according to prosecutor Jamie Baxter.

“The two groups do not appear to have known one other,” he told Liverpool Crown Court. Because one of [the victims’]group had a football, members of the defendant’s group, or at least the group of persons he was with, engaged [the victims]. This appeared to increase for some reason.”

The CCTV tape, which was shown in court, showed one of the victims getting punched by another male, resulting in a fight. The casualties were outnumbered by a large margin.

The topless defendant could be seen reaching for a knapsack before the first punch was fired.

Mr Baxter claimed the prosecution’s evidence that he was “rummaging” for the knife before any violence began, and that he was thus “armed and ready.”

“As his companion throws the initial punch, the defendant brandishes the knife and launches an attack practically instantly, within a split second,” he said.

During the ensuing turmoil, the defendant was punched to the ground.

The 15-year-old victims, who can only be known as Victim A and Victim B, traveled to Alder Hey that night, according to the court.

Victim A got cuts to his lower thigh and buttock, while Victim B received a one- to two-centimetre cut to his buttock.

“It is rather fortunate that each wound, both in respect to Victims A and B, thankfully missed important nerves,” Judge David Aubrey, QC, said of the severity of the injuries.

The defendant was heard by the court.