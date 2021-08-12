The 14-Day Transition of Andrew Cuomo Is ‘Suspicious,’ According to a former governor of New York.

Former New York Governor David Paterson is “concerned” that outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo may want a 14-day transition period before stepping down in disgrace.

Paterson made the remarks during an appearance on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Thursday.

Cuomo’s retirement was contrasted by Paterson to that of former Governor Elliot Spitzer, who resigned in March 2008 after a prostitution scandal. Spitzer was replaced by Paterson, who served for nearly three years, from March 2008 until the end of 2010.

Andrew Cuomo is “someone I would never trust,” according to former New York Governor David Paterson. https://t.co/PSkRNFFyAO

Paterson wanted a five-day transition period before taking office. He said that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would have plenty of time to begin the transition because she had months to prepare as the Cuomo scandal worsened.

“I believe Lt. Gov. Hochul has been known that this problem could arise since the probe began in March. So I believe she hinted yesterday that she’s ready to take over right now.” Paterson explained.

“I just think the governor hasn’t figured out what’s going on in his head yet, and his self-awareness doesn’t seem to be especially useful to him at this time,” Paterson said.

I guarantee all New Yorkers that I will fight like crazy for you every single day, right here and right now.

I’ll go throughout the state to meet with you, listen to your concerns, and reassure you that I’m on your side.

I’m ready to take the reins. pic.twitter.com/KuUJeEHAYp

Kathy Hochul, the Lt. Governor of New York, has indicated that she will run for governor in 2022. https://t.co/GSK4LRq0he

Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom were employees, according to an inquiry.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying, “The best way I can help now is to step aside and let government get back to governing,” and that’s exactly what he’ll do because “I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you.”

Cuomo “sexually harassed many individuals, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted grabbing, kissing, hugging, and making inappropriate comments,” according to the state’s attorney general, Letitia James.

Governor-to-be During her first public address since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, Kathy Hochul distanced herself from the government of the disgraced Cuomo. Brief News from Washington Newsday.