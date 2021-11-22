The 14 construction sites for 3,000 new dwellings.

In the Liverpool City Region, fourteen ‘brownfield’ sites have been identified for approximately 3,000 additional dwellings as part of measures to address the housing issue.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority will be asked to approve the use of the remaining £36 million from its £45 million Brownfield Land Fund to support the building proposals at its meeting on Friday, November 26.

The latest round of funding is split between eight private sector-led projects that are expected to deliver roughly 1,400 homes and six local authority-led initiatives that are expected to deliver another 1,200 homes, as a result of an oversubscribed open call during the summer.

Brownfield is a term used in planning to describe land that has been previously developed. Much of this land in the Liverpool City Region is derelict and historically industrial, and it must be cleaned up before it can be redeveloped.

In total, 700 brownfield sites have been identified within the Liverpool City Region’s six local authorities. The revised brownfield registry shows 1,813 acres of brownfield areas that, if remedied, could accommodate more than 42,000 houses.

The Combined Authority’s money will be utilized to remediate sites and take other steps necessary to prepare them for development.

(Site – local government – developer – amount of houses proposed)

Johnsons Building – Sefton – Sovini – 123503 Hawthorn Rd, Bootle – Sefton – Housing 21/Onward – 91 Johnsons Building – Sefton – Sovini – 123503 Hawthorn Rd, Sefton – Housing 21/Onward – 91 Johnsons Building – Sefton –

Regenda Homes – 161 Grove St, Liverpool

Runcorn – Halton – Riverside Group – 118 Palacefields

Wirral – Peel – 482 Scott’s Quay

St Helens – Harworth – 230 Moss Nook (Phase 3)

Visitry Partnerships – Thatto Heath – St Helens – 167

Livv Housing – 52 Sewell St, Knowsley

(Proposed number of dwellings – site – local authority)

274 Foundry Lane, Halton

Knowsley – Prescot Shopping Centre – 150

Southport – Sefton – 150 Benthams Way

Sefton High School – Bootle – 63

The renovation of St Helens Town Centre – 227

335 Rosebrae Court, Wirral – Land Registry Building

"For too many individuals across our region, the chance to own a house of their own remains out of reach," said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, in response to the plans.