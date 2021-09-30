The £139 million jackpot is up for grabs in the Euromillions Friday draw.

On the Euromillions tomorrow, a massive £139 million is up for grabs.

According to the Mirror, one lucky winner might receive more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is worth £87 million according to Forbes.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, the winner might surpass James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, and his wife Rachel Weisz, who are worth £135 million.

And what if you want to drive like James Bond? The new Aston Martin Valhalla, which makes an appearance in the current Bond film, No Time To Die, costs £700,000, which will be pennies on the dollar for the lucky victor.

“A single winner would storm right into fourth position on the National Lottery’s Rich List,” the National Lottery added.

“They would be the sixth and largest EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, coming in only £31 million short of the National Lottery’s all-time largest jackpot win.”

To be in with a chance of winning, players must play by 7.30 p.m. on Friday, October 1st, and the National Lottery recommends using the online app or website to guarantee that the ticket is automatically reviewed.

This implies that the lucky winner will be notified of their award as soon as possible.

Tickets are £2.50 each.

The results will be released at 8.30 p.m., and players who purchased tickets online or through the app will be contacted immediately.

Players must choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Star numbers from 1 to 12 to play EuroMillions, or choose Lucky Dip for a random selection.

You can play up to 7 lines of numbers on each play slip and buy up to 10 play slips at a time, and each line of numbers also earns you an automatic UK Millionaire Maker entry.

Players can purchase tickets up to four weeks before the draw or set up a rolling direct debit.

The once-in-a-lifetime prize pool is large enough to cover the London marathon ten times over in £50 notes, with some left over.

To far, National Lottery Good Causes has raised £43 billion, with over £1.2 billion going to charities and groups that have been affected by the pandemic.

