The 13 Best Sites for Buying Engagement Rings on the Internet

The conventional rule when purchasing an engagement ring is that the buyer should spend at least two months’ wages. That’s a lot of cash on the line, especially if you’ve never seen the bling before! Even still, many people these days prefer to buy their engagement rings online, sight unseen.

The 13 Best Online Engagement Ring Stores

Ready to pop the question but unsure where to begin in terms of ring selection? Continue reading to learn about the greatest online engagement ring stores. Each of these online ring stores is well-known, and many of them are even environmentally friendly, thanks to ethical sourcing and certifications from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

Nile Blue

Blue Nile, the world’s largest online supplier of certified diamonds and fine jewelry, first opened its doors in 1999, more than two decades ago. You’ll find everything from high-quality GIA-graded diamonds to comparatively inexpensive pricing at this renowned internet engagement ring destination, which is still going strong today. Because each gemstone is obtained directly from the manufacturer, the retailer does not need to engage a middleman.

Blue Nile now offers a “Build Your Own Ring” function and virtual appointments in addition to “Ready-to-Ship” jewelry, so you can select the ring of your dreams (or their dreams) from the comfort of your own computer or phone.

Blue Nile is the place to go.

Earth’s brilliance

Brilliant Earth is almost associated with “sustainable engagement rings,” which are becoming increasingly popular and desirable in today’s world. Each of their rings is an environmentally friendly alternative, whether it’s in the form of a lab-grown diamond or a natural, ethically sourced diamond.

Plus, they’re very, really gleaming.

Brilliant Earth is the place to go.

Catbird

Perhaps you’ve heard of Catbird! They’re best recognized for their lovely, ethical jewelry that’s as dainty as it is appealing. However, they also manufacture some exquisite engagement rings, all of which are available for purchase online.

The Swans, Fairy Lights and Snow Queens, and the Classic Band are among their most beloved hallmark collections, but owing to COVID-19, Catbird has temporarily halted production. Any of their rings from the “Ship Now” collection are still available to ship within three to seven business days, and online orders can be returned within ten days.

Catbird is the place to go.

Chris. This is a condensed version of the information.