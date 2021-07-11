The £125,000 factor that might affect a Liverpool transfer agreement is Saul Niguez.

Youri Tielemans, Florian Neuhaus, John McGinn, Renato Sanches, Otavio…

The number of midfielders who could fill Gini Wijnaldum’s void at Liverpool is infinite.

However, the most recent name added to the mix, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, is fascinating.

The 26-year-old has been a crucial player for Atleti over the previous six years, and despite not being one of his best, he featured 41 times last season as they defeated city rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga.

However, reports say that Diego Simeone’s side may be poised to cash in on Saul, who signed a lucrative nine-year contract with the club in 2016 for roughly £35 million.

That price may not be out of reach for Liverpool, who are eager to offload a number of players who are on the margins of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

What adds gasoline to the flames is the fact that the Reds have long admired Saul, the Spain international who was left out of their Euro 2020 squad.

David Lynch on the Liverpool ECHO’s Blood Red podcast and Neil Jones on Redmen TV also confirmed this.

“I know for a fact he has enormous admirers at Liverpool, and he was actually close to signing for Liverpool during the Brendan Rodgers era,” Jones stated.

“I know they like him, and I know at least a few of members on the scouting staff, including those who covered him extensively in Spain, enjoy the competitive aspect of him. He’s a fantastic player.”

If Liverpool does not get their guy the first time around, as they did with Mohamed Salah, they are willing to wait until he is available or the deal is right.

But the amount of money Saul demands might make any move more difficult for him.

On the Friday edition of the Blood Red podcast, Lynch commented, “It’s an interesting one.”

“Liverpool have been adamant about implying that there isn’t any interest or that they don’t believe it’s a feasible transaction because of rumors regarding his pay package.”

“If he were paid £250,000 a week, as the report suggests, it would be a tough deal to close due to the. The summary comes to a close.