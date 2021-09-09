The £120 advent calendar from Lovehoney includes the £119.99 Womanizer Classic and more.

This year, Lovehoney has produced their 2021 advent calendar, which is an excellent steal for pleasure seekers.

The Womanizer Classic is the show-stopping item that will have people reaching for their credit cards.

This fascinating device is generally £119.99 and is completely waterproof, allowing you to employ your creativity.

For a cent more, you may get your hands on 23 additional things that will give that extra spark to your bedroom.

The calendar is also worth £370, ensuring that you and your partner enjoy a very happy December.

A foreplay dice, vanilla scented massage oil, and blindfold are available for individuals with softer tastes.

Wrist restraints and nipple clamps are among the other items within that will pique your interest as an introduction to BDSM.

There are also ‘love rings’ and other daring objects for the man in your life to help you and your partner become more intimate in the bedroom.

Not to mention 26 sex position cards with drawings and descriptions for when you want to try something new. They feature easy, medium, and harder level moves with illustrations and instructions of how to do it.

You can buy a kinky countdown to Christmas here if you want to get your hands on one immediately.

Lovehoney usually arrives in unobtrusive packaging, so you don’t have to be concerned about what your mailman thinks.