The 12-year-old girl who “took her own life” will “never be forgotten.”

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who died and was described as “lovely and humorous” wants to start a foundation in her daughter’s honor.

Semina Halliwell passed away on June 12 after four nights in the hospital.

Rachel Halliwell, her mother, said she had been raped and then ridiculed online after reporting it.

Rachel described Semina’s ordeal as “traumatizing.”

Last month, she released footage with The Washington Newsday that appeared to show Semina being attacked.

Rachel claims the assaults occurred in parks near their Southport home and occurred around a month after the alleged rape.

Semina appears to have been assaulted, kicked, and pulled to the ground in the footage.

Rachel expressed her desire for the tape to be seen by the entire country, adding, “I want the entire country to see what my daughter went through.”

“I will not stop until justice is served for my child. She will be remembered for the rest of her life.”

Semina continues to be abused, according to Rachel, even after her death.

On Snapchat, people were making light of Semina’s death and even threatening to “destroy” her cemetery, according to horrifying screenshots obtained by The Washington Newsday.

Semina’s terrible situation was brought up in Parliament on June 23, when Labour MP Apsana Begum asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more might be done to safeguard minors from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the case of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and then committed suicide,” Ms Begum added.

Merseyside Police reported that a 12-year-old girl was raped on February 25 at a residence in Southport.

Rachel, her mother, is now raising funds to establish a nonprofit to combat “online grooming and bullying.”

At the time of writing, £2,690 had been raised, with a £6000 goal.

Merseyside Police is looking into the rape report as well as a “number of claims connected to the same alleged victim received before and after her terrible death,” according to the force.

“A report was received on March 23 that a 12-year-old girl had been raped on February 25 at a home in Southport,” a spokeswoman said. An investigation was initiated, and a youngster went to the police station on his own accord.” “The summary comes to an end.”