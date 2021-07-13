The 11 dog breeds that may go extinct in the United Kingdom

Some of the UK’s historically well-established local dog breeds are now on the verge of extinction due to the increased popularity of imported dog breeds.

Breeds like the Bearded Collie, Bloodhound, and Bull Terrier are on the verge of extinction in our parks and streets, simply because most Brits are unaware of their existence or do not consider them stylish.

The Kennel Club’s Vulnerable Native Breeds list currently has 32 breeds, with seven more on the watch list.

As she was carried to the cells, Mum vowed that her “babies would be taken care of.”

Many of these breeds have grown in popularity in the previous year, including the Irish Red and White Setter, which was rated Britain’s most vulnerable breed last year but has had a 113 percent increase in numbers since then.

However, not all breeds have experienced the same revival, with several native breeds, such as the Old English Sheepdog, Bloodhound, and English Setter, reaching record low numbers in 2020.

Both the Norfolk Terrier and the Cairn Terrier, which were once popular family pets, have been added to the ‘At Watch’ list for the first time.

“The nation has gone through a significant collective lifestyle transformation in the past year, and of course many have either become first-time dog owners or are actively seeking to get one soon,” Bill Lambert, a representative for The Kennel Club, told TeamDogs. There is yet hope for some of our larger and more susceptible breeds since some people are electing to relocate out of our cities and into more rural areas.”

“Because the United Kingdom has such a diverse range of breeds, each with their own distinct qualities, we strongly encourage the British public to learn more about lesser-known breeds, particularly those on the verge of extinction, in order to discover a dog that is genuinely suitable for them.”

If you’re wanting to bring a dog home, it’s crucial to think about the following suffering breeds to give these pets the chance they deserve.

Collie with a Beard

Scotland is home to these shaggy-coated livestock herders. With 268 yearly puppy registrations last year, the Bearded Collie declined 13% between 2019 and 2020.

Bloodhound

The world’s most well-known scent hound, bred in. The summary comes to a close.