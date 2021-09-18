The 11 Best Sex Toys on Amazon, According to Reviews

You’ve probably heard the phrase “spicing things up.” It’s nothing new, but every person’s sex life—yes, even yours—can benefit from some revitalization now and then. Jump-starting intimacy—whether solo, with a spouse, or with numerous partners—has never been easier owing to the help of sex toys.

Amazon.com is one of the top internet sites for pleasure-inducing sex toys. You can find just about any sex gadget, from vibrators and kegel balls to butt plugs and cock rings.

And the best part is that there are plenty of reviews to read before deciding on the best option for you. Continue reading to learn about the top 11 sex toys available on Amazon. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The Top 11 Amazon Sex Toys 1. Luna Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager

Get it, lady (or gentleman!). The Luna Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager, one of Amazon.com’s best-selling vibrators, with 35,600 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Its personalisation is praised by reviewers—after all, it offers 20 various vibrating patterns and speeds to choose from. It’s also extremely silent, waterproof, and has a two-hour battery life after being fully charged through USB.

“Girl,” said one Amazon.com reviewer. Allow me to share some information with you. My toes were curling, and I bit my lower lip. Honey, that little [money]is well spent. Purchase one for yourself. You won’t be sorry.”

Amazon has it for $29.99.

Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring from IMO

Most cock rings, predictably, don’t have a lot of reviews or ratings online, but the IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring is the obvious victor on Amazon, as evidenced by its almost 3,000 reviews.

What people like about it is that it’s simple, uncomplicated, and can be used as both a vibrating penis ring and a small G-spot massager. It’s constructed of body-safe silicone with seven customizable speed ranges, and it’s also highly stretchy for maximum comfort for both lovers.

“If you are on the fence about obtaining this, please do yourself a favor and GET IT,” one Amazon.com reviewer said. Days after trying it out for the first time, I’m still thinking about how great it is. This contraption will transform your man’s member into a full-fledged vibrator. I adored it, and he adored it even more. This is a condensed version of the information.