The 11 Best Gifts for Anime Fans

Do you have no idea what to present your Anime-obsessed pal for the holidays this year? You’ve come to the right place! This is the definitive guide to shopping for an anime fan. There’s something for everyone, whether they enjoy drawing Japanese-inspired animation yourself or flaunting their enthusiasm with Anime-inspired clothing.

Continue reading for our top selections for anime fans who watch, live, and breathe the medium. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Diana Ault’s Cook Anime

Consume food in the style of your favorite anime character! Cook Anime: Eat Like Your Favorite Character—From Bento to Yakisoba by Diana Ault allows anime fans to cook and experience the foods that their favorite characters are always eating. This cookbook features all kinds of Japanese cuisine that anime characters are known to eat, from Miso Chashu Ramen (found in Naruto!) to Taiyaki (found in My Hero Academia!) and more. You’ll also like the descriptions of the food’s history and culture, as well as crucial cooking instructions for specialties like mochi and ramen.

For $19.99, go to Urban Outfitters.

2. Titan Assault Necklace with Eren’s Password This Eran Password Key Necklace from Weeb Stuff will definitely fangirl (or fanboy?) Attack on Titan fans. It’s not only a fun wearable that’s great for cosplay, but it also has authentic elements fashioned by the anime, which sets it apart from other versions. “It’s extremely gorgeous, it arrives exactly as promised and in very nice shape, arrived much earlier than expected,” one WeebStuff.com reviewer commented. WeebStuff.com has it for $19.99.

3. Biosphere Naruto: Shippuden 15 Days of Socks is a Naruto: Shippuden video game. With the Bioworld Naruto: Shippuden 15 Days of Socks, you may harness your strength! Wearers may flaunt their passion for the anime/manga series while rocking their socks in style thanks to the “baddest ninja organization there is.” In an advent calendar-style shape, this gift set features 15 pairs of Naruto-themed ankle socks. That’s one pair of socks per day for two weeks, plus one extra pair! GameStop has it for $24.99.

4. T-shirt based on My Hero Academia Cosplay Costume

A t-shirt is usually a wonderful choice for a present! Sporty and gender-neutral. This is a condensed version of the information.