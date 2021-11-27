The 11 Best Advent Calendars for Alcoholics

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with an Advent calendar? There’s a delightful treat behind each door, but the only way to upgrade your Advent calendar is to replace the kid-friendly chocolates with adult-friendly wine! With some of the best Advent calendars for wine enthusiasts, you can keep things boozy this Christmas.

Persons under the age of 21 are not permitted to use these goods. State and local rules apply to shipping.

There’s a boozy Advent calendar for everyone, from wine and bubbly to liquor-infused chocolates and IPAs for the beer guys. Simply choose your poison! The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Advent Calendar for Wine

Just in time for the holidays, explore wines—all wines! The In Good Taste 2021 Wine Advent Calendar is definitely something to speak about—over a glass of rosé, that is! Anyone who thinks themselves a big-time sommelier or, you know, even somewhat curious about wine will appreciate sipping this delicious Advent calendar each night, with 24 tiny bottles of premium wine for each night in December running up to the 25th. You’ll find everything from pinot noirs and chardonnays to white blends and rieslings, and it’ll be the highlight of your December. That’s fantastic! In Good Taste is selling it for $150.

2. 24 Cheerful Craft Beers

Everyone who enjoys a good brew is invited! As the holidays approach, the 24 Beers of Cheer is all you’ll need. Elysian Brewing, Goose Island Beer Co., Golden Road Brewing, Kona Brewing Co., 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Redhook, and Widmer Brothers Brewing Company are among the seven craft breweries represented, with beers ranging from sours and porters to lagers and pale ales. After a tough day at work, pop one open each day in December and be transported to beer bliss.

Reserve Bar is selling it for $68.

3. Advent Calendar with Hard Seltzer

This Advent calendar is for you if hard seltzer is your love language—think Trulys, White Claws, and Wild Basins. The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar from GiveThemBeer.com is a dream, with 12 different tasty hard seltzers from the bestselling seltzer brands.