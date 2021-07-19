The 103-year-old Scouser’s escape from Nazis is a “movie in the making.”

The account of a military hero’s escape from a Nazi who recognized his “Scouse” dialect has been described as a “movie in the making.”

Job Witton, a “genuine hero,” turned 103 on Monday, July 12. Washington Newsday readers filled our website and social media with belated birthday wishes.

The veteran WWII soldier had previously kept quiet about his time defending Britain against the German invasion.

READ MORE: A man was left critically injured on a beach after being abandoned by his friends.

However, he has lately opened up about those tragic years, recounting the acts of generosity from the French resistance that kept him alive as he attempted to return to his homeland.

Job, from Ellesmere Port, was taken after Dunkirk but managed to elude the German troops by hiding in a jungle as the prisoners of war were being marched to Berlin.

He had a run-in with a German officer while returning through France.

“I don’t think Uncle Job has a Scouse accent because he is from Ellesmere Port,” Job’s nephew Paul Evans told The Washington Newsday, “but I suppose if you are from another country you can’t discern the tiny differences.”

“This officer recognized his accent and exclaimed, ‘All the best sailors come from Liverpool.’

“He told Uncle Job about his six years as a shipping agent in Liverpool before the war.

“Uncle Job realized that being thought of as a merchant sailor was preferable to being thought of as an escaped POW, so he went along with it.”

Job and his story wowed readers, as user Tonyglfc put it on our website: “Gotta be a movie in the making, thatâ€TMs a terrific story.”

tonydddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd Our country deserves credit… “Congratulations on your birthday!!

“Congratulations, 103 amazing,” Bill6113 commented. Thank you for stepping up when it was needed.”

“Sir, thank you for your service, you are a great hero,” stated user ‘Riverside.’

“Happy Birthday to you,” remarked another, Suits You, Sir. Your tale deserved to be told. Respect.”

Gary Luffman wrote on our Facebook page, “What a terrific story from a very humble hero.”

“Thank you sir, you are an inspiration to many,” Susan Thorburn added.

“The summary comes to an end.”