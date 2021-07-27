The ‘£10,000 or Coleen sees this’ post spurred a blackmail investigation into Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney was reportedly offered £10,000 in exchange for keeping images of himself sleeping in a hotel room hidden from his wife Coleen.

Wayne was photographed fully dressed in a hotel room with three ladies, according to images released over the weekend.

After being photographed in a hotel with the group, Rooney’s lawyers notified the authorities, according to Mirror Online.

The Instagram message, which included one photo and the text “Morning Wayne 10 grand please mate of Coleen views this,” is thought to have prompted police to launch a blackmail investigation.

Police, on the other hand, ended their inquiry today, concluding that no crime had been committed.

“On Monday 26 July, Cheshire Constabulary received complaints of possible blackmail pertaining to a number of photos circulating online,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Officers have spoken with the individual involved and are confident that no crimes have been committed.

“The individual involved has also declared that they do not want to pursue the matter further.”

There is no evidence that the women seen fooling around in the photos were involved in any criminal action on purpose.

With the phrase ‘Mooney Rooney,’ a woman was shown kneeling over over the slumbering star, clothed just in her underpants.

Another shot with the caption “Sleepy Wayne” showed him snoozing while a woman gave a peace sign to the camera.

Rooney is said to have met model Tayler Ryan, Elise Melvin, and Brooke Morgan, all 21 years old, in Manchester’s Chinawhite nightclub.

Later, he joined the women from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, at their £60-per-night hotel in the city.

The player’s legal team contacted Greater Manchester Police after images of Rooney, allegedly shot inside a bedroom at the budget hotel, were extensively disseminated on social media.

The investigation was handed over to Cheshire Police, and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is said to have talked with officers.

“Wayne Rooney told the club yesterday that the images had emerged and that they had been shot without his knowledge or approval,” Derby stated in a statement on Monday.

The club stated the incident has been reported to police, who are investigating, and that “there will be” as long as that is the case.

