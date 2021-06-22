The £10 duvet from Aldi can keep you cool during a heatwave.

Aldi, the low-cost grocer, has introduced a new SpecialBuy item that is ideal for keeping cool during a heat wave.

SpecialBuys at the company frequently feature a wide range of things, from gym equipment and clothing to gardening tools and outdoor furniture.

The low-cost retailer has now created a specific duvet collection with cooling technology.

Marks & Spencer customers are dissatisfied with the sizing of a £40 dress worn by Holly Willoughby.

With the warm weather expected to continue, the new collection, which features a unique hollow fibre technology, is expected to be in high demand.

However, consumers will need to act soon because the items are already selling out online.

newsletters for free

The £9.99 Climate Control Double Duvet guarantees you’ll have “your best night’s sleep yet.”

The duvet “helps keep the wetness away so you can have a pleasant sleep,” according to the product description.

King and Super King sizes are also available for the Climate Control duvet.

For £15.98, Aldi also has duvet and pillow sets with the same cooling technology.

Here you may find the entire Aldi SpecialBuy line.

Climate Control duvets from Aldi are now available for pre-order online and will be in stores this Sunday, June 27.