The £1 challenge will save you nearly £650 for Christmas next year.

Christmas is such a costly time of year, and if everything is left to the last minute, it can cause big issues for families.

Many people may struggle to cover the costs of the festive season, with parties, presents, and loads of food to buy, so they may wish to start saving for Christmas 2022 early.

According to WalesOnline, one method to make paying for the holidays less painful is to participate in this simple savings challenge, which will net you £671.61 over the course of a year – or £650 by Christmas.

It works by saving 1p on January 1st, 2p on January 2nd, and growing every day until it reaches £3.65 on January 31st.

Of course, if you want to have the entire £671.61 by Christmas 2021, you’ll have to double up your pennies here and there – or save it all for a huge New Year’s celebration or vacation.

To keep track of your progress, you can use a paper template or utilize apps like Monzo to open a savings account on your phone.

Its mobile banking software will automatically transfer the funds to your savings account, so you won’t have to worry about forgetting to save every day.

Starting with £3.65 and working backwards to 1p, some savers like to switch things up by getting the greater amounts out of the way first.

If you want a more difficult challenge, you can exchange your pennies for pounds and save a total of £1,378 by the end of the year.

Instead of saving every day, savers should put £1 in their pot the first week, £2 the second week, and so on until they reach £52 the last week.

It’s a bold but doable plan to save a significant amount of money by the end of 2022.

Regardless of how you go about it, you’ll be relieved to know that you won’t have to worry about paying for Christmas next year when, ideally, your social calendar will be back to normal following Covid.