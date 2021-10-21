The 1/6 Riot was a ‘assault on law and order,’ according to Condoleezza Rice, but the US must’move on.’

Even though the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurgency was a “riot,” former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says the US must “move on.”

Rice told a group of co-hosts on Wednesday’s episode of the daytime TV show The View that she thought the violence was entirely “wrong.” Former President Donald Trump’s poll numbers are improving among Republican voters, and his popularity has remained consistent even after the January 6 violence, according to Joy Behar.

“He wants to move on from that, but from what I’ve read, he appears to be out of touch with his own people,” Behar remarked. “Seventy-eight percent of Republicans believe Trump should run for president in 2024,” Behar added.

“Mitch McConnell, I believe, does not want that. No, I don’t believe so. And it’s a part of what he’s saying: “Let that ship sail.” Also, he probably wants to go past the insurgency “Behar came to an end.

Rice went on to term the January 6 riots a “attack,” adding that they “interrupted democratic procedures.”

"I remarked at the time that January 6 was incorrect," Rice added. "It was an assault on law and order, as well as our democratic processes, as I put it. So, to put it bluntly, it was incorrect. What happened there will be investigated by law enforcement, and those who broke the law should be punished." Rice also stated that she cried for the first time since her service as national security adviser during the September 11 attacks on the day of the riots on January 6. "I study countries that do this," she explained, "and I didn't think it would happen in my own country." "In a lot of respects, it's time to move on," Rice concluded. "I believe that the American people are now concerned about what we term "kitchen table concerns," such as the price of gasoline, inflation, and what is going on in their children's schools… So we have a lot of problems, and I'm hoping that we'll be able to move on to the next generation of leaders." The House Select Committee is currently looking into the January riot, in which former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon admitted on his War Room podcast in September that he helped plan the rally for then-President Donald Trump.