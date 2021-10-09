The 1/6 Committee, according to Donald Trump, is “just a game to these politicians.”

After President Joe Biden declined to invoke executive privilege on Trump’s behalf, former President Donald Trump attacked Democrats, saying the House select committee probing the Capitol attack is “just a game to these politicians.”

On Friday, Trump wrote to the National Archive and Information Administration to “officially establish presidential privilege” and prevent the committee from obtaining records from his administration. “I will take all necessary and appropriate means to defend the Office of the Presidency,” the ex-president vowed. Trump made a statement in response, claiming that “power-hungry” Democrats were “playing a game” by attempting to “persecute” him.

“The radical left Democrats tried the RUSSIA Witch Hunt, bogus impeachments, and now they’re trying to prosecute their political opponents once more through Congress,” Trump added in the statement. “Their demands aren’t founded on law or fact; for these politicians, it’s all a game.” They are unconcerned about our country or the people of the United States. The Democrats are drunk on power, but they will not succeed in their deadly assault on our Constitution and key judicial precedent.” “This Committee’s phony probe has nothing to do with January 6th, just as the Russia hoax had nothing to do with Russia,” he continued. “Rather, this is about using government power to quiet ‘Trump’ and our Make America Great Again campaign, which is the greatest achievement of all time.” Trump repeated his bogus claim that he had “won two elections,” stating that the second was “much better than the first.” Despite receiving more votes in 2020 than in 2016, with more than 74 million votes and 232 electoral votes, Trump was unable to defeat Biden, who received more than 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes.

“We may have to do it a third time!” he said, implying that he will seek a non-consecutive second term in 2024. “Biden and the Democrats don’t want you to realize how badly America is losing due to their incompetence,” Trump said, insisting that the committee was an attempt by the Biden administration to “deflect criticism.” “Neither my administration nor the great patriots who have worked on behalf of the American people will be intimidated,” Trump declared. “Neither Biden nor the will be allowed.” This is a condensed version of the information.