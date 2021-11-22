The $1.5 billion Biden plan to address the shortage of health workers will be delivered by Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Monday that the Biden administration will invest $1.5 billion in expanding the healthcare workforce in the United States.

According to the White House, Harris will discuss how the administration will allocate funds to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs, all of which provide scholarships and loan repayments to health care students and workers who agree to work in underserved and high-risk communities.

These monies will come from Congress’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was authorized in March. The White House claims that this will be a historic investment, with these projects resulting in the “biggest field strength ever.”

The COVID-19 epidemic has brought attention to healthcare gaps in impoverished and minority areas, which the Biden administration hopes to remedy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, cautioned earlier this year that minority areas, for example, lacked the capacity to deliver COVID-19 vaccines. However, previous research has shown that people of color are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 and to experience more catastrophic side effects, such as death and hospitalization.

COVID-19 cases have recently increased in some sections of the country, especially in the Midwest and Northeast. The arrival of winter and the next flu season has heightened fears that the number of cases would rise even further.

By entrusting this message to Harris, the vice president may be able to quell allegations that he was being underutilized or ignored by members of the administration.

Harris denied being underutilized in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, but CNN claims that her office has been plagued by rivalries, miscommunication, and personnel turnover. It went on to say that Harris herself believed she was kept out of anything politically significant.