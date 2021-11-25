‘That’s why I’m here,’ Tyler Morton says after making his Champions League debut for Liverpool.

After another watershed moment in his Liverpool career, Tyler Morton praised the support he received from Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

On his whole Champions League debut, Morton shone as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 victory over Porto at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old spent the majority of the game in a defensive midfield role behind Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored the game’s first goal.

Morton has also explained how his more experienced teammates helped him get through the contest.

“To be honest,” the Academy graduate replied, “the two are quality with me.” “I can’t say enough good things about how they ushered me into the side.

“Coming in and playing with them, especially behind them, as a 19-year-old is difficult. Both of them seemed to have a lot of faith in me.

“I was extremely pleased with that; the way they communicate with me is better every day.”

Morton continued, ” “I didn’t find out I was playing until Tuesday, but I’m ready to go whenever, whether I’m on the bench or on the field.

“I don’t have a lot of experience at number six (for the first team), but I do have a lot of experience at lower levels.

“Coming in, it takes time to adjust to different playing styles, and I thought I did a good job of it.

“I thought I got better as time went on, and in the end, I was pleased with my performance.”

With a wonderful lofted ball to eventual scorer Mohamed Salah, Morton set up Liverpool’s second goal, and he was called into action in his own half with a crucial interception as Porto attempted to open the scoring.

When questioned about his favorite part of the evening, he responded, ” “Every single second! I enjoyed every second of it. Walking out and looking up and seeing everyone, as well as clapping the fans at the end, were highlights.

“That’s why I’m here, and it’s where I want to be. What I want is for all of the fans to applaud at the conclusion. That is why I want to join this team.” Jurgen Klopp hinted to something. “The summary has come to an end.”