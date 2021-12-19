‘That’s the answer,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club is in’really good talks’ with Mohamed Salah about extending his contract.

Salah’s representation and the Reds are still in talks, since his current contract at Anfield is coming to an end in the next 18 months.

Salah recently stated that he would never want to leave Liverpool, but that his future is contingent on the club.

“I’ve said it countless times, if it’s up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” the forward told MBC Masr TV in Egypt via KingFut.com earlier this month.

“However, the management has the final say, and they must resolve this issue.” There is no issue; nonetheless, we must establish a contract agreement. It is entirely up to them.

“Your financial worth demonstrates how much the club values you and is willing to go to any length to keep you, but the decision is not only based on financial considerations.”

This season, Liverpool has signed a number of senior players to new contracts, and Klopp is unconcerned about the speed with which the club and star forward Mohamed Salah are negotiating.

The Reds manager told Sky Sports News before of his side’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, “We are in really excellent conversations.” “I want it to happen, but when is it going to happen?” I don’t give a damn.

“We’re having a fantastic time talking.” That is the solution.” Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman recently stated that he would be stunned if Salah chose to leave the club due to his contract predicament.

“Yes, I’d be surprised if Mo left. He appears to want to stay. “He wants to stay at Liverpool,” the current BT Sport analyst told Horseracing.net.

“I believe they’ve discussed it, and the agent is eager for him to stay; it’s just a matter of how much he wants.” I’m not sure how much that is, but I don’t believe it’s outrageous.

“His contract expires after 18 months. He may very possibly leave if it does not get done, or if it appears that it will not get done. “I believe he will stay, but it will be disastrous for Liverpool.” “The summary comes to an end.”