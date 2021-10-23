‘That’s probably why Liverpool got him,’ says youngster after trying out a new position.

Sepp Van den Berg, a Liverpool loanee, is relishing the chance to progress at Preston North End.

After a six-month loan spell with the Reds last season, the 19-year-old defender returned to Deepdale this summer and has established himself as a key member of Frankie McAvoy’s team.

Van den Berg has made an impression in the Championship as a right wingback, scoring twice already this season and earning his first cap for the Netherlands Under-21s earlier this month.

After starting the season on the bench, the Dutchman has been a constant presence for Preston and has garnered praise from his manager.

“He’s a terrific kid who wants to learn, and there’s nothing better when you’re a coach,” McAvoy told LFC TV’s Neil Mellor.

“He’s played as a wing-back for us.” He has came in and played as a centre-back in some games.

“So it’s about understanding the various attributes, becoming more comfortable on the ball, breaking forward, finding different spots to make himself accessible to receive the ball, and defending in 1v1 situations.”

“He also has a fast recuperation rate.” And, in my opinion, he’s progressing nicely.” The defender stated that arriving on loan midway through last season was “tough” after signing from PEC Zwolle in 2019.

The adolescent is thriving in his new position now that he has adjusted to his surroundings, but he admits it is still “different from what I’m accustomed to.”

He plays alongside former Reds youth player Joe Rafferty in the Preston backline, and says he understands why Liverpool signed Van den Berg.

“Physically, he’s a monstrosity. He has all the characteristics: he’s big, strong, powerful, and quick,” Rafferty added.

“Not only that, but he’s a technical wizard.” That is most likely why Liverpool purchased him.

“He eventually wants to be a centre-back, and I believe he possesses all of the necessary qualities.”

The 19-year-old is taking advantage of the opportunity to grow as a footballer and return to Liverpool as a more complete player.

In September 2019, the defender made his Reds debut against MK Dons, and he expects to be back in the first team next season.

“[The Championship] is really difficult; it is physical, fast-paced, and goes from beginning to end.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”