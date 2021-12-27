‘That’s not natural,’ Kylian Mbappe says of Jurgen Klopp’s FIFA strategy.

Kylian Mbappe, a French attacker, has spoken out against FIFA’s intention to hold a World Cup every two years, a concept that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already criticized.

The World Cup is currently held every four years, with the next edition of the international competition set to take place in Qatar in December 2022.

In an effort to eliminate’meaningless matches,’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other officials of the world governing body are considering making the World Cup a bi-annual event.

Large sections of the football world have criticized the concept, and Paris Saint-Germain star Mpabbe has joined the chorus of those opposed to modifying the World Cup’s format.

“I’m not one to declare what’s a good or poor idea,” Mpabbe remarked, “but I provided my opinion.”

“In my opinion, the World Cup is the World Cup, and it is a unique event.” Because it’s a once-in-four-year event.

“If you want to make it exceptional, and you see how [people]talk about the best event, the best competition in the world, if you have it every two years, it can start to feel normal to play [the]World Cup.”

“And I’d like to point out that this isn’t typical.

“That’s something incredible, something you might only play once in your life, and I agree with Robert [Lewandowski] on the subject of performance.”

“We’ve already played 60 games this year.” You’ve got the Euros. You’ve got the World Cup on your hands. The Nations League is now in place.

“You have so many tournaments, and we are pleased to participate, but when it becomes excessive, it becomes excessive.” We need to get back on track.

“We must have a calm demeanor. We’ll play if people desire quality in the game, or if they just want to watch some games on TV.

“However, if they want to witness quality games, to see emotion, to see this type of thing that contributes to the beauty of football, I believe we must respect the players’ health.”

The switch to a World Cup every two years, according to Klopp, is for one and only one reason.