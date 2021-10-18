‘That’s Not Like Her,’ Gabby Petito’s Mother Recalls The Moment She Felt Something Was Wrong.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother, has spoken up about the heartache and anguish she felt when she didn’t hear from her daughter during her ill-fated cross-country trip.

Schmidt said she became concerned four days into her vacation with boyfriend Brian Laundrie that something had happened to her kid. Petito stopped answering the phone, according to his mother, who spoke to “60 Minutes Australia” in an interview. Schmidt claimed, “I was probably texting her every day on days 4 and 5, but I wasn’t receiving any responses.” “I was checking her social media by day 6 or 7. There was no activity that I could see.” Petito’s father and stepfather were contacted by Schmidt, but they assured her that Petito was well. Petito and Brian were “out in the mountains,” they said, and “had no signal.” “But, I told her no, that’s not her,” she explained. Schmidt then attempted to contact Brian and his family but received no answer. Petito went lost in mid-September, around ten days into the journey. Brian, on the other hand, had been back home for nearly two weeks.

Schmidt stated previously in the interview that she felt Petito was safe during the trip “I assumed she was fine because she was with Brian. I assumed he would look after her.” Brian seemed “like a decent man,” she continued. Brain’s family was also chastised for their “lack of cooperation” in the probe, according to her. “Silence, I believe, communicates volumes… What is your motivation for doing this? Could you just be honest with me? “she stated

Protesters gathered outside Brian’s home in North Port, Florida, on Sunday, demanding “Justice for Gabby,” during a manhunt for Brian. Around 1:15 p.m., neighbors phoned the cops to keep an eye on the situation.

Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, was caught on camera removing protest banners from his front yard the day before. According to the New York Post, the 62-year-old was seen removing a sign about his daughter, Cassie, off his lawn. “What if this happened to Cassie?” said a placard next to a photograph of Petito.