‘That’s not acceptable,’ Everton manager David Moyes said after a boardroom meeting and the transfer of Nick Barmby.

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez’s appointment by Everton was always going to have a “effect,” according to Abel Xavier, but he maintains there are ways to cross Stanley Park properly.

While managers such as George Graham (Arsenal/Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Redknapp (Portsmouth/Southampton), and serial switcher Steve Bruce (Sheffield United/Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City/Aston Villa, Sunderland/Newcastle United) had been employed at various times by local rivals in most other parts of the country, such a move in Merseyside seemed to be the last taboo in English football until this summer.

Xavier is the last player to move straight between the two teams, over two decades after his £800,000 transfer from Everton to Liverpool on January 30, 2002.

With Liverpool being the player’s previous club, Benitez has signed free agent Andy Lonergan for Everton, but a veteran third-choice goalkeeper who never played for the Reds and may not do so for the Blues cannot really be compared, especially given that his contract at Anfield had lapsed in the interim.

Xavier’s employment at Goodison Park was always going to be controversial, even nine years after his own departure from Liverpool, but having moved in the opposite direction, he believes it’s a swap that can still be done if handled with compassion.

“First and foremost, I have to commend Rafa Benitez’s fortitude in making that decision,” the 48-year-old former Portugal international told The Washington Newsday. It demonstrates that he believes in himself beyond all else.

“It was always going to be a move that made an impression because of the rivalry.”

“Perhaps because of his past, he would not have contemplated making the transfer, but he did, and now all he needs to do is focus on building a good Everton squad and earning the supporters’ respect.

“The only way to accomplish it is to look at the numbers.” Benitez is solely focused on delivering it on a daily basis.

“I watch all of the teams for which I played, and I believe Everton is now competing well.”

