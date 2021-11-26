‘That’s life,’ says an unlikely Liverpool hero after receiving a ‘personal’ letter.

Russell Martin, the head coach of Swansea City, has confessed that Rhys Williams’ lack of game time is nothing ‘personal,’ and has advised the youngster to wait for his chance.

The Liverpool defender joined the Championship side on loan at the start of the season after helping Jurgen Klopp’s team to Champions League qualification last season.

Last season, Williams appeared 19 times for the Reds in all competitions as the team dealt with an injury problem in defense, resulting in an unexpected partnership with Nat Phillips.

With the return to action of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk for the start of the 2021/22 season, as well as the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate, it became evident that first-team opportunities would be restricted.

This season, he was assigned to Swansea, however he has only appeared three times in the league and has not participated in any of the team’s previous six games.

Despite the frustrating predicament in which Williams finds himself, Swansea City’s coach stated that the teenager will return to Liverpool as a ‘better player.’

“Rhys came in and began right away for us, then got injured and had a really bad afternoon at Luton, followed by a horrible week after being subjected to racial abuse, which is a disgrace,” Martin told WalesOnline.

“Since then, he’s had a lot of trouble getting in.” The men have been on top of their game. That’s life, and that’s football.

“However, Rhys is aware of our situation. He’s a fantastic young man, and whatever happens, I believe he’ll return to Liverpool a better player as a result of his experience.

“He’s grown more resilient.” And, by the way, he’s really pleased here.” This season, a number of other Liverpool loanees have found themselves in a similar scenario, however Paul Glatzel can serve as proof that things can change.

The 20-year-old striker had been struggling to earn Micky Mellon’s faith, but has now been granted his first-team break and is flourishing in attack.

Williams’ moment to shine could approach soon, and Martin has emphasized that the Liverpool defender must be prepared to deliver if that is the case.

“Yes, he wants to play more football,” says his girlfriend, “but he and his girlfriend both appreciate the region.”

