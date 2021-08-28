That pub quiz in Liverpool has a name.

Liverpool is a city that enjoys a drink and a good time, and we have plenty of pubs to accommodate this.

There are old and new pubs, cask and craft beer, karaoke bars, tourist hangouts, student pubs, gastropubs, Irish bars, dive bars, and wine bars to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet pint or a full-on night out, we have plenty of options.

READ MORE: Scouse slang terms only native Liverpool residents will understand

However, there are a few old-school pubs that have stood the test of time and have become a part of the city’s identity.

We’ve gathered 13 examples of famous Liverpool pubs that have been digitally masked.

See if you can name them all, and your score – as well as the correct answers – will be provided at the end of the quiz.

To take the quiz, click here if you can’t see it below.