Thanksgiving travel fuels the highest week of gas demand in the United States. GasBuddy took the video.

According to a fuel monitoring website, demand for gasoline has reached its highest level in more than 16 months as Americans take to the roadways for Thanksgiving.

According to data supplied by GasBuddy, Wednesday was the second-highest day of gas demand since the company began tracking the metric in July 2020.

Gas demand on the eve of Thanksgiving “misses exceeding July 2 by just 0.53 percent,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, making Wednesday the “second biggest day of demand ever recorded by GasBuddy.”

De Haan followed up with a tweet saying Wednesday’s demand was 25.2 percent higher than the previous Wednesday and “25.5 percent higher than the average of the last four Wednesdays.”

“We’re experiencing the biggest week for demand ever recorded,” the post added, outlining the week from Sunday to Wednesday. This also includes data from July 2020.

“The level of demand is a pleasant surprise on the plus side. The fact that demand is comparable to that of a summer vacation tells a compelling story “The Washington Newsday quoted De Haan as saying.

“I don’t anticipate it to continue,” he continued, “but yesterday’s record-high gasoline demand number is likely symptomatic of a very healthy economy in which Americans aren’t deterred by high gasoline costs and want to get back on the road to see loved ones.”

According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline demand in the week ending November 19 was around 9.24 million barrels per day, a little decrease from the previous week's number. Demand was at 9.5 million barrels two weeks ago.

The increase in demand this week comes despite increased gas prices, which have affected motorists hard.

The increase in demand this week comes despite increased gas prices, which have affected motorists hard.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of a gallon of petrol was $3.40 as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. This was close to the 24-hour average price and 0.6 cents less than the same.