Thanksgiving National Dog Show 2021: When does it start, what channel does it air on, and how can you watch it?

On Thanksgiving, the National Dog Show airs its yearly broadcast. This year’s show is in its 20th year, with around 200 dogs competing in the canine competition.

Author and Broadway actor John O’Hurley (of Seinfeld and Dancing with the Stars fame) and David Frei, an expert analyst and judge licensed by the American Kennel Club, will emcee the National Dog Show Presented by Purina (AKC).

Start Time and Channel for the 2021 Thanksgiving National Dog Show

The National Dog Show is a Thanksgiving tradition that many people look forward to. For the previous 19 years, the event has broadcast on NBC, with over 15 million viewers tuning in on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, which this year falls on November 25, the newest competition will air from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in all time zones.

The performance airs right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is shown.

Mary Carillo, an NBC journalist and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer, will be reporting from backstage and inside the show ring.

How to Watch the National Dog Show in 2021

The program will air on the NBC television network.

The National Dog Show will also be streamed live on the NBC website and the NBC app, which is available on all mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

Other streaming apps, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV, offer access to the show.

Highlights from the 2021 National Dog Show

The event in 2021 will introduce a new AKC-approved dog breed to a nationwide audience, raising the total number of recognized breeds to 209.

The Biewer Terrier (from the toy group) is a smart, humorous, and affectionate breed, according to the AKC, “whose only aim in life is to love and be loved.”

The AKC describes the Biewer Terrier as “a highly hearty, athletic dog and a good hunter of vermin,” despite its small dimensions.

They are a cheerful breed with a childish demeanor who enjoys carrying toys in their mouths. They’re fast to alert you to visitors, but they’re not always barking.

Since the first National Dog Show aired in 2002, the event has introduced a total of 50 new breeds.

Last year’s National Dog Show champion. This is a condensed version of the information.