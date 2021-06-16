Thanks to Wales and Euro 2020, Danny Ward might make a fortune for Liverpool.

Following the beginning of the latest transfer window earlier this month, Liverpool bosses will be keeping a close eye on Euro 2020 for a number of reasons this summer.

Reds scouts will be on the lookout for prospective transfer targets, while Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his senior players stay injury-free during the tournament before returning to pre-season training next month.

Meanwhile, club executives will be crossing their fingers that Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson perform well for Switzerland and Wales, respectively, to boost their transfer worth ahead of possible summer departures.

However, current Liverpool players aren’t the only ones who may assist enhance the club’s coffers in close season.

In the summer of 2018, Liverpool signed Alisson to replace Loris Karius as the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper, and Danny Ward moved to Leicester City for £12.5 million.

The Welshman moved to the King Power Stadium in the hopes of breaking into the first squad, but he has ended up behind Kasper Schmeichel in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old has only made 14 appearances for the Foxes in his three seasons with the East Midlands club, having yet to make his Premier League debut.

However, since leaving Liverpool, he has earned more than ten international caps for Wales, and his international achievements could help the Reds earn an unexpected windfall.

Ward was named as Rob Page’s starting goalkeeper for the Dragons’ first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland, and he made a series of excellent saves to assist his country to a 1-1 draw.

He also contributed with a crucial save to keep Turkey at bay as Wales finally won 2-0 to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

While he hasn’t been linked with a move away from Leicester, if he keeps up his current form and keeps the jersey at the European Championships this summer, he may have suitors calling ahead of the new season.

