Thanks to Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a final chance.

For Joel Matip, this is shaping up to be a pivotal season.

After another season of injury misery, the 30-year-old defender is expected to return to Liverpool’s first squad for the upcoming season.

Many misfortunes have plagued Matip’s Liverpool career, preventing the former Cameroonian international from establishing himself as a reliable fixture in the team.

According to Transfermarkt data, he has missed 105 Liverpool games due to injury, having been ruled out at various stages throughout each of his five seasons at the club.

FSG’s essential next steps are hinted at by Luis Suarez’s Liverpool contract.

Since 2016, he has only made 95 league appearances, which averages to 19 appearances per season. Liverpool can only count on him for half of the season on average each year.

Despite his injury problems, Matip has remained a player valued by Jurgen Klopp.

It was evident how highly Klopp regarded the defender during his stint as the manager of Borussia Dortmund.

“He never played for my team; on the contrary, he played for their biggest opponent! That could say a lot about his ability. You can see his quality even when he played for a side you don’t like as Dortmund manager. After signing Matip in 2016, Klopp commented, “That’s real quality.”

“He’s a great ball header, scores four or five goals a season, and is superb in the build-up,” he continued. He was a no-brainer. I understand that bringing a player to England without paying a transfer fee is difficult, but I didn’t think it was a reason not to take him – just because we couldn’t put a huge number behind his name.

“Ask other German clubs how much they would have spent to sign him if he was still under contract, and use that number.”

Klopp has stayed steadfast in his support on the injury-prone defender, who may now have one final chance to reward him.

Matip is expected to start the season for the Reds because to his better physical condition than Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and he must now grasp the opportunity to impress.

Daniel Sturridge is his name. “The summary has come to an end.”