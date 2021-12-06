Thanks to the Box4Kids charity, children enjoy a day out at Aintree.

Box4Kids provided several severely ill children another afternoon to remember at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, despite the wind, rain, and snow.

Despite the poor weather, it was nonetheless a remarkable day on the track, with Charlie Longsdon’s Snow Leopardess landing the feature of the eight-race schedule, the Unibet Becher Chase, over the famed Randox Grand National obstacles.

From a box in the grandstand at Aintree, the children and their families were watching as they experienced another VIP experience at a famous sporting site.

To give back, Liverpool businessman Barrie Wells established his Trust, which oversees the Box4Kids program.

It gives children and their families the opportunity to attend sporting and entertainment events from executive boxes across the country.

Wells, a Liverpool FC fan, began the initiative in his executive box at Anfield in 2008. Since then, it has expanded and currently provides connections to a number of other significant athletic venues.

Wells is particularly excited about the collaboration with the Jockey Club, which oversees the Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park, as well as Aintree, Haydock Park, and a number of other prestigious racecourses.

“I was an entrepreneur and made plenty of money, but I decided to be selfish and give it all away myself, rather than leave it to other people to give away or die rich,” Wells, a former Merchant Taylor’s student who has also sponsored several Olympic athletes including Liverpool’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson, said.

“I created the foundation in 2008 and began sponsoring Olympic athletes like Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina (Johnson-Thompson), but it wasn’t until I came across Box4Kids that I realized what it was all about.” It wasn’t called that at the time, but I was able to secure a box on the halfway line at Anfield, and I’ve handed out eight seats to Alder Hey Hospital for every game for the past 11 years.

“The seats are given to very ill children who are chosen by the hospital, and that is how it all began in 2010, but I became so emotionally involved that I.

“The summary comes to an end.”