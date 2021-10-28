Thanks to Pooch & Mutt, dogs may now get their own Christmas feast in a box.

Everyone enjoys Christmas dinner, as well as all the other pleasures that come with the holiday season.

Pets can now join in the fun as well.

Pooch & Mutt, a natural pet food business, has announced its Christmas line, which is not only jam-packed with festive flavors and nutrients to keep canines healthy throughout winter, but it’s also presently on sale for wise buyers who want to stock up now in preparation for the big day.

Throughout December, the Pooch & Mutt Advent Calendar (£7.99) will keep tails wagging.

Two delectable Turkey and Cranberry Meaty Treats are hidden behind each door.

These star-shaped limited edition snacks are a festive spin on the much-loved meaty treats, with collagen to help keep coats and skin healthy and probiotics to aid digestion, all blended with a sprinkling of cinnamon for Christmas happiness.

If your dog has developed a taste for the Advent Calendar treats – or is tempted to begin eating them early – the Turkey and Cranberry Meaty Treats can be purchased individually.

The Pooch & Mutt Merry Poochmas Gift Box is great for getting a sample of all the Christmas assortment has to offer.

Why should your dog be excluded from the Christmas meal?

For £9.99, you can have everything your dog needs to feel like a part of the festivities on Christmas Day, including two sets of Christmas supper and two sets of Turkey and Cranberry Meaty Treats.

The main course is a grain-free wet food with mouthwatering fresh turkey and chicken, as well as a nutritious fruit and vegetable medley (cranberries are not only a Christmas staple, but they also help reduce urinary infections in dogs), and prebiotics to promote digestion.

It’s also available as a limited-edition, eco-friendly Christmas pack.

Simply enter the code at the Pooch & Mutt website checkout for a chance to save 20% on all of these holiday treats.

Pooch & Mutt takes delight in the fact that their pet food is proudly ‘no crap’.

It's all naturally hypoallergenic, with no added artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, and no grain, wheat, gluten, meat, soy, or dairy.