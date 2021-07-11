Thanks to Playstation and Disney, Liverpool might be set to make millions.

When it comes to generating cash for the major clubs in the coming seasons, there’s a good likelihood that they’ll attempt to emulate what’s done for companies like Playstation and Disney.

Liverpool, one of the world’s largest and most well-known football clubs, has yet to fully realize the potential of its fan base, which numbers in the hundreds of millions around the world.

However, they are not alone in this regard, with many of football’s greatest teams striving to find new methods to monetise their connection beyond the conventional markers of broadcast rights, matchday money, and club goods.

The CLV Group recently conducted research that aimed to set out the financial relationship that clubs have with their fans by focusing on three sorts of fans: fanatics, casual fans, and followers.

Fans were defined as those who attended 10 or more games per season, casual fans who attended five to ten games, and followers who attended zero to five games. The average revenue per fan (ARF) for each of these groups was then computed.

The data revealed that ‘fanatics’ contributed an average of 21 to 30% of overall club income across the main six clubs. According to the survey, less than 0.05 percent of the ‘big six’ fan bases account for 25% of the clubs’ total revenue.

For Liverpool, ‘fanatics’ accounted for 23% of income, spending £3,003 each year on average, compared to £6.09 spent on average across all three fan categories, where ‘followers’ are often fans who are based around the world and do not attend games. According to the survey, the difference in spending between a “fanatic” and a “follower” is 493 times.

The £6.09 figure is one that the club will most certainly be concentrating on, as well as how they can improve it and monetise their relationship with their larger fans beyond simply having millions of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok followers.

But how would a team go about accomplishing this? What other revenue streams are there besides moving more merchandise?

