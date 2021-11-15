Thanks to ‘outstanding’ cops, an evil child rapist is going to die in prison.

An horrible child rapist was sent to prison, where he will most certainly die behind bars, thanks to “exceptional” police work.

More than 30 years ago, William Dixon, 70, sexually molested and psychologically damaged two young boys.

After being found guilty of heinous sexual offenses, he was eventually brought to punishment last month.

“It may mean you will never get out,” Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, told him as he sentenced him to 21 years in prison.

The judge has now applauded the investigators’ efforts in ensuring Dixon did not get away with his heinous acts.

