Thanks to new cashback promotions, you can obtain free broadband.

Customers may now take advantage of new broadband plans that provide cash back in exchange for signing up.

If you’re thinking about moving broadband providers, owing to a new cashback incentive, you can get your first two months free with a few companies.

TopCashback, a deals website that provides clients money back for buying deals through them, has a number of broadband deals with companies like BT, Sky, Virgin, NOW TV, and others.

On some broadband tariffs, the site would really refund up to £175, which could mean free internet for the first two months.

With internet costing £44 a month, one Sky deal gives £150 refund, equating to three months free! New customers can get up to five months free with an EE promotion.

Switching broadband providers may save clients of the UK’s four largest broadband providers as much as £143 per year, according to a Which survey.

As a result, you can save money not just by moving to a better package, but also by using TopCashback to get money back.

The best Black Friday broadband offers in 2021

Thousands of cash back packages are available on TopCashback, including vacations, grocery shopping, takeout, and gas and electricity contracts.

To qualify for cashback, you must have a TopCashback account, which you can create here, and be a new client initiating a contract with that broadband provider.

For additional details on each cash back offer, scroll down.

With these BT Broadband packages, you can stay up to date while still earning excellent cashback benefits.

BT promises a better broadband experience with award-winning bandwidth, a variety of bundles, and a slew of free extras.

When you choose the following tariff, you can get up to £175 cash back as a new customer:

Check out the BT Fibre 100/250;Full Fibre Broadband TV SIM here.

This rate includes not only broadband but also a TV package and a SIM card, as well as a £20 setup fee.

So, you might not get the first two months free because of these extras, but you might get the first month free with the £175 credited back to you later. “The summary has come to an end.”