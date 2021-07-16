Thanks to Marcel Brands, Denzel Dumfries and Everton may be a wonderful match.

Denzel Dumfries, the Dutch Euros star, would be great for Everton as he wants to take the next big step in his career.

Rik Elfrink, a PSV observer for Eindhovens Dagblad and AD Sportwereld in the Netherlands, agrees.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the right-back this summer, with director of football Marcel Brands said to have been following the player for some time.

Dumfries is presently on holiday with his agent, Mino Raiola, before deciding on his future, although the Blues and Serie A champions Internazionale remain the frontrunners for his signature.

“In my opinion, Everton would provide great surroundings for him,” Elfrink told the ECHO.

“Of course, there is Premier League pressure, but you don’t have the pressure of expectation levels to win the title, even though you are supposed to finish in the top half of the table.

“With Marcel Brands as director of football, he may be a figure of support for Denzel.

“Marcel is a fantastic technical director who takes his time. He’s always planning forward for a few years, and the clubs benefit.

“That was the case at PSV; Marcel had been here for four years before PSV began to notice a difference.

“I believe you will be successful if you have patience with these types of managers like Marcel.”

Dumfries, like Seamus Coleman, the man he may eventually succeed in the Everton team, is a relentless player who came late to the top level of the game.

“He’s had a really stable career,” Elfrink added. He was an amateur player till the age of 18, hence he never played in a professional football youth organization.

“Since joining Sparta Rotterdam in 2014, he has been steadily improving.

“When he plays, he has a big influence, and I believe he was the greatest player for Oranje (the Dutch national team) at the European Championships this summer, which says a lot considering he’s a right-back.

“What makes him unique is his enthusiasm, as he’s always running hard. He has the ability to energise a group.

“He isn’t the most technically gifted player in the league. The summary comes to a close.