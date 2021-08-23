Thanks to his children, Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry can sleep soundly again after the horrors of Iraq.

Johnson Beharry, cradling his young boy Amari with the rest of his family at his side, breaks into a smile and declares, “My children have cured me.”

Being a parent to 11-week-old Amari Louis Beharry, as well as his eldest son Ayden, eight, and daughter Aniyah, four, has brought him serenity, according to Britain’s most decorated serving soldier.

For the first time since the horrors of Iraq changed his life 17 years ago, he can sleep at night.

“I have so much to be grateful for: the birth of Amari, my eldest son Ayden, and our beautiful daughter Aniyah as now our family is complete,” Johnson, 42, said in an exclusive interview.

“I didn’t think I’d live after I was injured, but parenthood taught me the essence of unconditional love and helped me heal.

“Normally, people are concerned about newborns keeping them awake at night, but this was not the case for me.

“In the aftermath of my injuries, I was in a really dark place. For years, I would just take a catnap here and there. Because I’ve had a serious brain injury, I’m experiencing flashbacks, nightmares, and chronic discomfort.

“However, after the birth of each of my children, I have finally been able to get some rest at night.

“After Iraq, I used to wonder why I was still alive. My life has been transformed since becoming a spouse and a father. “The last box of happiness has been checked by my children.”

Johnson risked his life twice in Iraq in 2004 to save teammates from the 1st Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment after two ambushes.

A rocket-propelled grenade broke his head during his second act of incredible courage.

Despite passing out and drifting into a coma, he managed to drive the soldiers he was with out of the killing zone to safety in their armoured truck.

Johnson had to have a titanium plate put to his skull after being born into poverty on the Caribbean island of Grenada. His spine was fused and he had brain damage.

In 2005, The Queen bestowed the Victoria Cross on him, making him the first living recipient in 36 years.

