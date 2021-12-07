Thanks to a state fund surplus, insured Michigan drivers will receive a $400 check next year.

According to the Associated Press, Michigan consumers with auto insurance will receive a $400 refund per vehicle next year after the state received billions of dollars in surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund (MCAA).

Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the move on Tuesday. Whitmer had asked the agency last month to return the additional money to Michigan drivers.

In a tweet, Whitmer stated, “I will always push to put money back into Michiganders’ pockets.” “I’m pleased to announce that Michigan drivers will receive $400 reimbursements each vehicle.” The Michigan Legislature established the MCCA in 1978 as a non-profit corporation. According to the Detroit Free Press, the fund is controlled by the insurance industry and is responsible for paying for catastrophic care by refunding insurers for medical and other expenditures incurred as a result of significant incidents.

According to Whitmer, the refund cheques, totaling $3 billion, will be delivered to drivers in the second quarter of 2022.

“We’re working together to put Michigan drivers first, and I’ve directed DIFS to make sure the MCCA and Michigan’s auto insurance providers deliver these reimbursements appropriately, equitably, and quickly,” Whitmer said in a statement.

WILX 10 reported that drivers who are eligible for refunds are not required to take any action in order to get their checks. The MCCA is required to hand over the funds to insurance firms by early March of next year, with the insurance companies being in charge of issuing cheques to qualified persons.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist praised the upcoming refunds, adding that the money should go back into Michigan drivers’ pockets.

“These reimbursements are a big victory for all drivers, particularly Detroiters, who have paid the nation’s highest insurance premiums for decades.” “There is still work to be done, and Governor Whitmer and I will continue to act in Michigan drivers’ best interests,” Gilchrist said.

The monetary figure was released by Whitmer and state regulators on Tuesday, more than a month after she requested the checks, citing a multibillion-dollar surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund.

“For decades, Michiganders have contributed to the catastrophic care fund, and I am glad that the MCCA. This is a condensed version of the information.