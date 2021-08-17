Thanks to a new government scheme, homeowners will receive £7,000.

As part of a new scheme, households might get up to £7,000 from the government.

The Clean Heats Grant will campaign for a 2035 ban on gas boilers and a 2025 ban on gas in new houses.

Households were initially granted a maximum of £4,000 to replace all gas boilers with energy-efficient alternatives, but this is expected to be boosted to £7000.

After the majority of Britons declared they couldn’t afford to replace their gas boilers with heat pumps, the government took action.

Currently, replacing a boiler costs over £10,000, but manufacturers predict that by producing more of them in the UK, the cost will drop to around £5,500 in 18 months.

With new grants, the cost of an eco-heat pump could be as low as £1,500, which is less than the cost of certain boilers.

According to the Mirror, it comes after the Department for Energy made a push toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

By 2028, the government plans to build 600,000 heat pumps each year. Each year, around 30,000 heat pumps are installed.

However, in the United Kingdom, hydrogen boilers are still in the development phase, with Worcester Bosch now working on a prototype.

What you should know about gas boiler alternatives

Ofgem has stated that it is investigating various methods for electrifying homes, including the use of electricity to operate heat pumps.

According to data from Rated People, replacing a gas boiler with a heat pump could save a four-bed house £1,300 per year on heating costs.

Low-carbon heat pumps and networks, on the other hand, could add £5,000 to the cost of a new home because they frequently include underfloor heating and larger radiators. This is in comparison to a normal boiler costing £1,000 or more.

What are the alternatives and how much do they cost?

We enlisted the help of Thomas Goodman, a construction expert at MyJobQuote, to determine what low-carbon choices are available to UK families and how much they would cost to implement.

