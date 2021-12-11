Thanks to a GPS-enabled collar, Kazoo the Dog assists in the recovery of stolen cars and himself.

After using the dog’s GPS-enabled collar to track down a suspect, California law enforcement agents were able to recover two stolen cars and a puppy.

The Pasadena Police Department claimed on Instagram that the incident started at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2 after a lady reported her car and dog stolen.

She had apparently left the car’s engine running for a brief while while making a delivery.

By the time police arrived, the individual had already fled the area, leaving behind another automobile that had been reported stolen previously.

“What our suspect didn’t realize was that the victim’s canine friend was wearing an unique [GPS-enabled] collar,” Pasadena cops added. Using the victim’s cell phone, law enforcement was able to trace the collar’s whereabouts.

