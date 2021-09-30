Thank you, Sir Roger Hunt: Liverpool fans will never forget you.

Roger Hunt, who died on Monday at the age of 83, was the Reds’ second-highest goal scorer with 285 goals in 492 appearances over a period of more than 11 years at the club.

Under Bill Shankly, he was a key member of the team, earning the moniker “Sir Roger” from the supporters.

Liverpool fans have expressed their condolences and mourned the iconic forward since his death.

Brian Rushton: Ever since I initially stood on the Kop in the early 1960s, Roger has been my idol and footballing inspiration. A passionate yet fair player with a devastating shot and a keen eye for goal, who will always be remembered as a Liverpool legend. He was also said to be a gentleman, according to my sources. Sir Roger, rest in peace.

Dickinson, Richard: As a kid, you were my first hero, and I adored watching you play. In my opinion, no one has ever come close to you. I’m sorry to hear of your demise, but at least you’ll be able to play up front with the Saint and all of Shankly’s other greats in paradise. Sir Roger, my hero, rest in peace!

Matthews, Thomas: They don’t make them like that anymore, what a gentleman and a player. Many ambitions, such as the one mentioned above, bring back fond memories. Sir Roger, thank you; RIP YNWA

“The best homage is :- You’ll Never Walk Alone,” says Glynn Smith.

“What a player, what a goal scorer, Roger you were the reason I started supporting Liverpool in 1965, RIP Roger,” says David Lowe.

Liverpool released a statement saying, “We are grieving the demise of iconic former player Roger Hunt.”

“Everyone at Liverpool Football Club is thinking about Roger and his family at this sad and trying time.”