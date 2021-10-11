Thailand will no longer impose a quarantine restriction on fully vaccinated visitors from the United States.

Thailand’s prime minister announced Monday that a COVID-19 quarantine rule for fully vaccinated international travelers from at least ten low-risk nations, including the United States, will be lifted.

Travelers from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China, and the United States will be among the first to be exempt from quarantine beginning next month, according to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The list of nations for which fully vaccinated tourists will be exempt from quarantine will be enlarged on December 1 and then expanded even further on January 1, according to Prayuth.

“The moment has come for us to prepare ourselves to face the coronavirus and deal with it as we have learned to cope with other endemic infections and diseases through treatments and immunizations,” Prayuth stated.

Thailand’s economy has been severely harmed by the massive tourism industry’s losses since most international visitors were excluded in April of last year. Although the policy has been relaxed, all newcomers are still subjected to onerous quarantine restrictions.

Bangkok and other places still have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and other restrictions in place to try to contain a particularly aggressive third wave of the coronavirus, which began in April this year.

Prayuth said he’s given the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and the Public Health Ministry until the end of the week to review the idea. The center will also determine the list of countries that will be exempt from quarantine.

All tourists must still demonstrate negative RT-PCR test results before traveling to Thailand, and they will be required to do another test after they arrive, after which they will be free to roam around Thailand.

Quarantine and other regulations will still apply to visitors from other countries.

To encourage the rehabilitation of the tourism and leisure sectors during New Year’s celebrations, Prayuth stated the authorities will explore legalizing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants as well as the operation of entertainment facilities beginning December 1.

“We’ll have to keep a close eye on the issue and figure out how to contain and live with it, because I don’t think the many millions who rely on the revenue generated will be able to cope.” This is a condensed version of the information.