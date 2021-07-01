Thailand unveils a ‘sandbox’ strategy for Phuket in an attempt to revitalize tourism.

Thailand has embarked on an ambitious but hazardous effort to resurrect a tourism economy ravaged by the pandemic by allowing fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries to visit the popular resort island of Phuket.

Airport fire engines shot their water cannons to form an arch over the Etihad plane from Abu Dhabi as it taxied to its gate when the first flight arrived.

Bruno Souillard, a Frenchman, stated as he was leaving the airport that he had been dreaming of going to Thailand for a year and had leaped at the chance.

The 60-year-old traveler exclaimed, “I am very, very happy.”

The so-called “Phuket sandbox” program comes as coronavirus infections in Thailand are on the rise, with a particularly high number of cases of the Delta variety, which was initially discovered in India.

Many have questioned if it is too early to entice tourists back, and whether they will return in large numbers in any case, given the restrictions they will still face.

However, the number of new cases on the island is exceptionally low, with daily counts in the single digits, and more than 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

After being cooped up in their home countries for months, the government is betting that visitors will be willing to put up with coronavirus-related limitations in exchange for the chance to go on a beach vacation.

Prior to the pandemic, the tourism industry accounted for roughly 20% of Thailand’s GDP and 95% of Phuket’s revenue.

In the first five months of this year, the resort island off the southern coast had fewer than half a million tourists and almost no foreigners, compared to more than three million in the same period last year, including nearly two million foreigners.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha flew to Phuket for the launch, indicating the seriousness of the “sandbox” idea.

Last-minute snags in some of the program’s details, as well as warnings from authorities that if cases on the island start to grow, greater restrictions may be required — or the island may have to be shut down totally — resulted in several cancellations before the event had started.

