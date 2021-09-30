TFL’s amusing sign for Beatles lovers who continually finding themselves on the wrong Abbey Road.

For Beatles enthusiasts who continually showing up at the wrong site when trying to visit a historic landmark in the band’s history, Transport for London has put a notice.

One of the most renowned road crossings in the world is Abbey Road in St John’s Wood.

The route naturally draws throngs who want to emulate the iconic position that inspired both the record and cover of the group’s 11th studio album, “Abbey Road,” but a lot of unwitting tourists have mistakenly landed up in the incorrect area.

Unlike the North London destination of the same name, Abbey Road, the DLR station is in Stratford, East London, and lacks the Beatles-famous zebra crossing.

Unfortunately, when the station first opened its doors, up to 12 people per day have shown up — to the point where TFL had to put up a sign to aid.

“Ever since the DLR Abbey Road Station opened in 2011, as many as 12 people a day have come waltzing out of it convinced they’re about to recreate their own little piece of rock history by following in the footsteps of John, Paul, George, and Ringo,” according to a statement on the website of tour operator London Walking Tours.

“Desperate to get Beatles fans back on track, Transport for London has put up a helpful poster at the station notifying them of their error and directing them to St John’s Wood Station, the actual alighting point for the Abbey Road.”

“Day tripper seeking for the Beatles pedestrian crossing?” read the infamous sign, which included italicized song titles.

“Unfortunately, you’ve arrived at Abbey Road in the incorrect direction.

“However, we can figure it out and assist you in returning to the proper area.

“Take the DLR to West Ham and change to a Jubilee line train to St John’s Wood.”

“Passengers must have a ticket to ride,” it concluded.

The sign is still up, according to a Facebook post from last week, but the wording has changed.

“Feel like you’ve been here, there, and everywhere,” it now says.

